COVID-19 and traveling: Which countries are letting tourists in?

(ABC4) – After a year of living with the coronavirus and having the world on lockdown, many are anxious to get back out and explore the world. But with the global pandemic limiting travel, one is left to wonder is anything open?

Following COVID-19’s literal show-stopping appearance in late December 2019, over 146 million people have been infected and over 3 million had died worldwide. Since the virus’s genesis, countries from every corner of the world have implemented strict travel advisories and regulations, making it seemingly impossible to visit and plan excursions.

Scan for map to see each country’s travel details

According to the CDC, traveling is back on the calendar for many Americans as vaccinations increase and COVID-19 cases go down. In new guidance issued on April 2, the CDC shares the following:

Fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or quarantining. People should still wear a mask, socially distance, and avoid crowds.

For international travel, vaccinated people do not need to get a COVID-19 test before leaving, unless the destination country requires it.

For travelers coming into the U.S., vaccinated people should still get a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight and be tested three to five days after arrival. They do not need to quarantine.

The agency also notes the potential of virus variants around the world and urges caution when traveling internationally.

According to the U.S Department of State, as of April 26, more than 50 countries and territories are open for tourists, including:

Ireland

Aruba

Palau

Costa Rica

Brazil

Equatorial New Guinea

Albania

Republic of Djibouti

Haiti

Fiji

Egypt

Dubai

There are also some countries and territories that are allowing tourists to enter, but only under specific guidelines. Here is a list of a few destinations with stricter requirements travelers can visit according to Kayak:

Anguilla

Belize

Ecuador

Pakistan

Georgia

Nepal

Nicaragua

Northern Mariana Islands

Nigeria

Liberia

Jordan

Iceland

However, some countries and territories remain completely closed to travelers. According to officials they include:

Algeria

American Samoa

Angola

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Bangladesh

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

Croatia

For more information on places you can travel, check your desired country’s local embassy website, the U.S Department of State website, or visit Kayak.