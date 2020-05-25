SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah man charged sexual exploitation of a minor had a history of allegations of crimes against teens.

Billy Trujillo, 46, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on May 19. He was charged on May 21 in Utah’s 3rd District Court with 15 second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Documents state the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received two separate cybertip reports om February 20 reporting someone had uploaded files of suspected child pornography.

The email address associated with the user’s account was “ju2tice4all@yahoo.com,” later identified as belonging to Trujillo.

Agents with the ICAC task force executed a search warrant on his apartment in West Valley City where he lives with a female partner and has a daughter that lives with him part time.

Trujillo was not home but agents located him at work, where he requested an attorney and refused to be interviewed.

As Trujillo went to retrieve his cell phone and laptop, he asked the agent to stand in certain places while attempting to place his cellphone in a backpack and then tried to tell the agent his cell phone was at his desk, documents state.

During a search of the home, police discovered SD cards by his bed which contained over 3,000 images of child pornography. Agents additionally discovered over 20,000 additional images and videos of child pornography on his laptop. In all, its reported he had nearly 25,000 images stored on his electronics.

Documents state many of the child pornography files found were of girls 7-13 years old being raped by adult men, forced to pose nude and perform sexual acts on other minor children.

Court documents also state Trujillo has a history of allegations involving inappropriate actions

against female minors. In 2008, the Utah Attorney General’s Office investiated Trujillo for an alleged offense against a teenage girl. Around the same time, the mother of a 15-year-old girl filed a police report after her daughter found a hidden camera in her bedroom believed to have been placed by Trujillo. Trujillo denied the allegations but then “ransacked” the teens bedroom and destroyed evidence of the incident.

A background check on Trujillo shows arrests for multiple counts of domestic violence, several cases of violation of a protective order, stalking, custodial interference, communications harassment and assault.