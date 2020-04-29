Couple escape house fire in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A couple managed to escape from their home after the garage caught on fire.

It happened early Wednesday morning at 9210 South 2490 West.

Firefighters say they arrived to the home with the garage fully engulfed in flames.

The fire then spread to the roof of the home, according to the West Jordan Fire Department.

A couple living in the home heard their smoke alarms go off and quickly got out of the home.

25 firefighters from West Jordan and South Jordan Fire Departments were able to put out the fire.

Nobody was injured.

Fire officials say the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.