LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Two individuals have been charged in relation to the death of their infant child on Friday.

Zachary Michael Woirhaye, 38, and Jodi Lee Anderson, 34, have each been charged with one count of Aggravated Murder which is a First Degree Felony. Anderson was additionally charged with Obstruction of Justice, a Second Degree Felony.

According to the Logan City Police Department (LCPD) the cause of death was malnutrition.

Officials were dispatched to the couple’s hotel room in Logan on Dec. 3, 2021 “where the infant was found without a heartbeat and was not breathing.” LCPD notes that life-saving measures were taken and the child was transported to a local hospital before being transferred to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

On Jan.12, 2022, the child was removed from life support due to a lack of brain activity and ultimately passed away.

Following a lengthy investigation involving several interviews, witness statements, medical reports and analysis, and a review by the Utah Department of Health of the Medical Examiner, Woirhaye and Anderson were booked into the Cache County Jail on the charges previously stated.