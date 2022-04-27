(STACKER) – Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#29. Kane County

– Average commute time: 12.1 minutes

— #3,094 longest among all counties nationwide

— 44.7% shorter than state average

— 56.2% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 4.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.7%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (5.9%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.3%)

#28. Grand County

– Average commute time: 13.9 minutes

— #3,027 longest among all counties nationwide

— 36.5% shorter than state average

— 49.6% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.5%), carpooled (5.4%), walked (4.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (8.4%)

#27. Daggett County

– Average commute time: 14 minutes

— #3,021 longest among all counties nationwide

— 36.1% shorter than state average

— 49.3% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 4.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (50.8%), carpooled (5%), walked (39.3%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (4.3%)

#26. Garfield County

– Average commute time: 15.8 minutes

— #2,907 longest among all counties nationwide

— 27.9% shorter than state average

— 42.8% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 8.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.4%), carpooled (10.6%), walked (6.1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (8.1%)

#25. Wayne County

– Average commute time: 16.7 minutes

— #2,814 longest among all counties nationwide

— 23.7% shorter than state average

— 39.5% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 4.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 10.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73%), carpooled (6.7%), walked (9.5%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (9.2%)

#24. Iron County

– Average commute time: 17 minutes

— #2,776 longest among all counties nationwide

— 22.4% shorter than state average

— 38.4% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76%), carpooled (12.9%), walked (3.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.4%)

#23. Cache County

– Average commute time: 17.1 minutes

— #2,766 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.9% shorter than state average

— 38.0% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.7%), carpooled (11.6%), walked (3.7%), public transportation (2.2%), worked from home (6.3%)

#22. Millard County

– Average commute time: 17.1 minutes

— #2,766 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.9% shorter than state average

— 38.0% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.3%), carpooled (16.6%), walked (3.3%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.4%)

#21. Washington County

– Average commute time: 17.3 minutes

— #2,746 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.0% shorter than state average

— 37.3% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.8%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (9.6%)

#20. Sevier County

– Average commute time: 17.3 minutes

— #2,746 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.0% shorter than state average

— 37.3% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.7%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.5%)

#19. Carbon County

– Average commute time: 17.8 minutes

— #2,695 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.7% shorter than state average

— 35.5% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 10.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.4%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4.1%)

#18. Beaver County

– Average commute time: 18.4 minutes

— #2,586 longest among all counties nationwide

— 16.0% shorter than state average

— 33.3% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 10.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.5%), carpooled (16.8%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6%)

#17. Emery County

– Average commute time: 19.4 minutes

— #2,420 longest among all counties nationwide

— 11.4% shorter than state average

— 29.7% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 27%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.6%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (8.1%)

#16. Uintah County

– Average commute time: 19.5 minutes

— #2,405 longest among all counties nationwide

— 11.0% shorter than state average

— 29.3% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.2%), carpooled (15.5%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.8%)

#15. Duchesne County

– Average commute time: 20.1 minutes

— #2,298 longest among all counties nationwide

— 8.2% shorter than state average

— 27.2% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 14.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (7.3%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (9.9%)

#14. Sanpete County

– Average commute time: 20.7 minutes

— #2,191 longest among all counties nationwide

— 5.5% shorter than state average

— 25.0% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 20.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.2%), carpooled (13.7%), walked (4.8%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7.9%)

#13. Utah County

– Average commute time: 21.9 minutes

— #1,962 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.0% shorter than state average

— 20.7% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 15.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73%), carpooled (11.4%), walked (4.1%), public transportation (2.2%), worked from home (7.2%)

#12. Piute County

– Average commute time: 22.1 minutes

— #1,921 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.9% longer than state average

— 19.9% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.8%), carpooled (16.1%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (1.5%)

#11. Salt Lake County

– Average commute time: 22.4 minutes

— #1,850 longest among all counties nationwide

— 2.3% longer than state average

— 18.8% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.4%), carpooled (10.9%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (3.7%), worked from home (6.2%)

#10. San Juan County

– Average commute time: 22.4 minutes

— #1,850 longest among all counties nationwide

— 2.3% longer than state average

— 18.8% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.6%), carpooled (6.7%), walked (4.6%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (9.7%)

#9. Weber County

– Average commute time: 22.6 minutes

— #1,808 longest among all counties nationwide

— 3.2% longer than state average

— 18.1% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 31.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.2%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (1.7%), worked from home (5.4%)

#8. Davis County

– Average commute time: 23.1 minutes

— #1,691 longest among all counties nationwide

— 5.5% longer than state average

— 16.3% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 45.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (2%), worked from home (5.9%)

#7. Box Elder County

– Average commute time: 23.4 minutes

— #1,624 longest among all counties nationwide

— 6.8% longer than state average

— 15.2% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.9%), carpooled (13.6%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.3%)

#6. Wasatch County

– Average commute time: 24 minutes

— #1,486 longest among all counties nationwide

— 9.6% longer than state average

— 13.0% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78%), carpooled (11.2%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.5%)

#5. Rich County

– Average commute time: 24 minutes

— #1,486 longest among all counties nationwide

— 9.6% longer than state average

— 13.0% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 4.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.9%), carpooled (8.6%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (2.8%), worked from home (12.7%)

#4. Juab County

– Average commute time: 24 minutes

— #1,486 longest among all counties nationwide

— 9.6% longer than state average

— 13.0% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 42.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.4%), carpooled (13.4%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.2%)

#3. Summit County

– Average commute time: 24.6 minutes

— #1,335 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.3% longer than state average

— 10.9% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 7.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 24.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (70.8%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (2.1%), worked from home (13.7%)

#2. Morgan County

– Average commute time: 28.1 minutes

— #685 longest among all counties nationwide

— 28.3% longer than state average

— 1.8% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 64.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.9%), carpooled (7.9%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.9%)

#1. Tooele County

– Average commute time: 28.8 minutes

— #594 longest among all counties nationwide

— 31.5% longer than state average

— 4.3% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.1%), carpooled (15.6%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (5.3%)