SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Climate change seems to be a never-ending, failing battle, but there are steps anyone can take to help improve the quality of life, especially here in Utah.

Eco products, the new up-and-coming thing, could be the step in the right direction to combat the effects of climate change, according to Brodie Cook, one of the two twin brothers who founded the ECO product company Lucent Global. Because non-ECO products, especially with many liquid detergents to clean clothes and dishes, make up about 90% water.

“Our sheets mix with the water in your machine to ensure we aren’t wasting water; this also results in a product that is up to 10 times lighter than traditional detergents. A lighter product means they’re easier to use and reduce your carbon footprint significantly,” Cook said.

Lucent Global focuses specifically on household cleaning supplies as there is an unmet demand for eco-friendly cleaning products, but there are other companies out there that have found ways to replace plastic with wood or other materials. Take, for instance, the edible utensils popularized in India.

“We saw the huge problem with plastic waste around the world and simply tried to create a product that helped to solve that problem to the best of our ability. There are so many wasted plastic bottles and toxic chemicals in detergents,” Cook said.

Companies closer to home have also taken up the initiative to lessen their carbon footprint, including The Scientist, Fulfilled, Eco Lawn Utah, and many others. These companies have seen the impacts of Utah’s polluted air and lands and the shrinking Great Salt Lake and want to do something about it.

However, Simon S.-Y. Wang, a professor at Utah State University, who studies the Great Salt Lake, said ECO products are a step in the right direction, but they aren’t enough.

“There are always innovative solutions and strategies that can have a positive impact. But, being a scientist here, we need to quantify such impacts,” Wang said. “Say, if every household reduces watering their lawn for two months. How much water does it save compared to shutting down a regular-size golf course or the irrigation system at two alfalfa farms? What if a no-lawn policy only saves 2% while cutting down half of the state’s alfalfa farms can save 40%? It’s a politically sensitive topic and requires sincere yet no-nonsense communication.”

Wang said the most impactful thing we can do for our environment is to talk with our government officials, especially when it comes to fixing the Great Salt Lake.

“We welcome all the innovative and improved systems that either reduce water use or bypass using the lake’s water source. However, we also need to look at the most fundamental cause of water loss, or we risk doing so much for so little and end up not solving the lake at all,” Wang said.