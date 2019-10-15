Cougar kittens found on north slope of the Uintas

SUMMIT COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah wildlife officials recently rescued a trio of cougar kittens.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said a concerned citizen called to report finding three cougar kittens alone on the north slopes of the Uinta Mountains.

DWR said with very cold temperatures expected and the mother mountain lion nowhere to be seen, biologists picked up the kittens and transported them to Utah’s Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City.

Zoo staff cared for them over the weekend, before they were sent to their new home at the Bronx Zoo.

“We’re grateful to the concerned citizens and partners who made this rescue possible,” said DWR.

