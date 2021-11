COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – The Cottonwood Heights Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying two alleged robbery suspects.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Cottonwood Heights Police say the two men committed a strong-arm robbery at Home Depot.

Courtesy: Cottonwood Heights Police

The two men were seen driving a red Ford Focus.

If you recognize any of these suspects call Detective Sai of the Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-944-7100.