Cottonwood Heights Police searching for Home Depot theft suspect

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for committing multiple thefts from Home Depot.

On Monday, the Cottonwood Heights Police Department tweeted photos of a man who has allegedly stolen several times from the Home Depot in recent weeks.



The suspect, pictured below, was wearing a gray hoodie, dark blue jeans, and a flannel shirt.

Do you know me? The suspect in the photo has committed multiple thefts from the Home Depot in the recent weeks. If you have any information about this male’s identity please call CHPD (801) 944-7100. pic.twitter.com/rO7xbxxp82 — CH Police (@CHPolice) November 22, 2021 Courtesy: Cottonwood Heights Police

