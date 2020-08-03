Cottonwood Heights City Councilwoman says officer punched her in the throat during protest

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Cottonwood Heights City Councilwoman said an officer punched her in the throat during protests Sunday.

Tali Bruce, Councilwoman for District 3, posted a video to her social media stating she was on her way to seek medical treatment after the officer “punched her hard in the throat.”

Bruce was at a “March for Justice” held at Mill Hollow Park in memory of Zane James, a 19-year-old shot and killed by police in 2018.

Tensions started to rise during the protest and a heavy police presence could be seen around the area. Officers from multiple agencies around the valley responded to help keep the situation from getting out of control.

During her video, Bruce was visibly shaken and said she “cannot even believe this is Cottonwood Heights.”

*Developing* this story will be updated as soon as we receive more information.