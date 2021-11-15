Cottonwood Canyons Sticker Program allows faster travel in winter

COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – The Cottonwood Canyons Sticker program for winter driving will be expanded to the general public.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is implementing the new program for the third consecutive winter season. The program offers stickers to pre-approved vehicles that meet winter driving conditions by having proper snow and tire chains installed.

The sticker will allow officials to easily identify vehicles that are winter condition-prepared and will decrease traffic at the mouth of the canyons. Cars traveling with the sticker will not require an inspection when entering the canyons. The sticker applies to both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

Initially, the program was only available to canyon residents and workers, but will now be open to the general public. Two partners have been added to the program this year: Burt Brothers Tire and Service Shop, and Enterprise Holdings. Officials hope this will make the sticker program more convenient and easily accessible to travelers.

The sticker does not allow vehicles line priority or permission to enter a canyon during avalanche closures.

