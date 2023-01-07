SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Cotopaxi founder and CEO Davis Smith is stepping down as CEO and appointing former Eddie Bauer CEO Damien Huang in his place, according to a press release.

Smith is transitioning from CEO to Chairman of the Board starting July 1, 2023 in order to serve full-time in Brazil for three years as an unpaid leader for his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I am excited for this next phase in my career as the lifelong steward of Cotopaxi’s brand, purpose, and mission, while also creating the right conditions for me to pursue something of great importance in my personal life,” Smith said.

This transition was precursored by the hiring of former CEO of Eddie Bauer Damien Huang, former Chief People Officer of Chobani Grace Zuncic and former Chief Brand Officer of General Mills Brad Hiranaga. Huang, who will replace Smith as CEO, has also held leadership positions at Patagonia and The North Face.

“Like all great companies, Cotopaxi thrives not only because of a single visionary leader, but because that leader created and nurtured a culture and team that fuels the vision. We are all part of something more meaningful than our individual roles. This past year, Davis entrusted an expanded leadership team with taking the Cotopaxi brand to its next level, and I am honored to take an elevated role as part of that team” Huang said.

Cotopaxi self-describes as a mission-driven carbon neutral certified B Corporation that manufactures and designs outdoor gear while simultaneuasly focusing on reducing extreme poverty.

Over the past decade of Smith’s tenure, the company has surpassed $100 million in revenue doubling sales from 2021 and assisted an estimated 3.5 million people in poverty, according to the release.

In addition to donating a minimum of 1% of annual revenue to fighting poverty, the company claims to choose ethical and sustainable processes through every phase of a product’s lifecycle.

“Cotopaxi has experienced remarkable growth over the last nine years and is proof that doing good and doing well are not mutually exclusive. There is indeed a better way of doing business which is putting people and the planet first. We have a team of leaders who believe deeply in our mission to do good in the world which gives me a lot of confidence in this transition,” Smith said in the release.