Thanksgiving charity run benefits Utah Food Bank

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Runners of all ages gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving by giving back to the community.

The Utah Food Bank hosted their 16th annual Utah Human Race on Thanksgiving morning with a large crowd in attendance. Runners of all ages attend the run in their best silly costumes, many of them turkey-day inspired, of course.

(Courtesy of the Utah Food Bank)

All sponsorship donations and registration fees directly benefit the Utah Food Bank’s continuing mission of fighting hunger in Utah. Officials say the annual charity run has become a beloved tradition for many families on Thanksgiving.

Throughout the state, the Utah Food Bank provides nourishment to residents in need through 216 food pantries and agencies. During the last year, the charity donated 70.2 million pounds of food and goods which representatives say equals about 58.5 million meals to folks in need.

To find out more about the food bank and how you can help fight hunger, click here.