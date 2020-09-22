Coronavirus Numbers, slight increase Tuesday, Utah reports 650 new cases and two more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) 0n Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Utah Department of Health reported 650 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state and two new deaths.

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are 65,044 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state health department reported 768,959 Utahns have been tested for the virus. An increase of 6.908 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 857 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.9%

The state’s death toll due to the virus is now 443.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,550 hospitalized cases. There are 161 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

51,945 of our cases, are considered “recovered”. A case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered.

Utah is now tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at its long-term care facilities. More than 200 facilities across the state are impacted by the virus. The outbreaks in the facilities are across Utah, including recent outbreaks at long-term care facilities in St. George.

Utah’s coronavirus dashboard now includes information on various outbreaks in the state. An outbreak is defined by two or more cases associated with a setting outside of the household within 14 days.

Salt Lake City, is the only city still in the “yellow” risk phase, the majority of Utah is in the ”yellow/ low-risk” phase of reopening while the governor moved several rural counties to green.

Updated Color Code Map as of September 22, 2020

Utah public health officials say the "epidemic curve status" looks at how the trend in cases is changing over time and assigns a trend category to each day, based on whether the three-day daily average of cases is increasing, staying stable, or decreasing.