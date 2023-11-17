SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Corner Canyon is back on top of the Utah high school football world.

The Chargers, ranked 18th in the nation, knocked off last year’s champs, Skyridge 41-27 to win its first state title since 2020.

Isaac Wilson completed 15 of 23 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 16 yards and three more TD’s for the Chargers.

“Year after year, just prepping for this moment, we didn’t get last year when Skyridge got the best of us,” Wilson said. “But to come out here as a team and really fight. Our defense, our offense, everyone just executing on all cylinders.”

Corner Canyon scored the first two touchdowns of the game when Wilson hit Jerome Myles on 3rd and goal from the 19, followed by a 1-yard TD run by Wilson to give the Chargers a 13-0 lead.

Skyridge got back in the game when Jackson Stevens found Jack Burke from 14 yards out, as the Falcons eventually cut the lead to 13-10.

But Corner Canyon scored two touchdowns in less than a minute. Wilson scored his second rushing touchdown on a 5-yard scamper, and then hit Myles with one second left in the half from 26 yards out to make it 27-10 at the half.

Bryton Brady, who scored seven touchdowns in the semifinals, added another TD on a 23-yard run to give the Chargers a commanding 34-13 lead.

But the defending champs didn’t go away easily. Zaden Selu scored on a five-yard touchdown run, while Stevens then found the end zone from two yards out as the Falcons cut the Corner Canyon lead to 34-27 with 7:22 left in the game.

But on the ensuing drive, Corner Canyon turned to its best player, and Wilson rambled 54 yards for the game-clinching touchdown on a quarterback draw.

“Isaac has been someone we’ve been leaning on all year,” head coach Eric Kjar said. “We kept trying to feed him. He answered the bell, and it was awesome. He showed some speed, too. We always tease him about not being fast, but he showed some a little bit there.

Myles finished with five catches for 121 yars and two touchdowns, while Brady had 82 yards rushing and a score.

“It felt so good,” Myles said. “I was out there playing for my dogs. Even though I’m still hurt and not at 100 percent, it felt so nice to be out there with them.”

Asked if it felt good to be back on top of the Utah high school world, Myles said, “we’ve always been on top. I don’t know what you guys are talking about, we’ve always been on top!”

Corner Canyon finishes the season with a record of 13-1, with its only loss coming to national powerhouse Bishop Gorman.