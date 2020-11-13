Corner Canyon High returns to online learning due to COVID-19

A teacher sits in an empty classroom and prepares materials for children at a closed school in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Amid widespread efforts to curb the new wave of coronavirus infections in one of the hardest hit European countries, the Czech Republic closed again all its schools on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

DRAPER, Utah– Corner Canyon High School has announced that it will be switching an online-learning format due to COVID-19 exposure at the school.

Canyon High had already made the switch to online learning once earlier this year due to COVID-19.

According to a news release, the school is making the switch to online learning due to a high number of COVID-19 cases associated with the Corner Canyon High campus in Draper.

Virtual classes will begin for all Corner Canyon High students on November 16.

Students took part in independent learning on Friday, November 13 in order to give teachers time to prepare for the transition to online instruction, the school said in a release.

In-person classes are expected to resume on Monday, November 30.

Students who are taking classes at Canyons Technical Education Center will continue to attend in-person classes, but only if they are not currently in quarantine or isolation, the school said in a news release.

Buses will not run to Corner Canyon High during the online-learning period, but buses from Corner Canyon High to Canyons Technical Education Center will run on their regular schedule. Students will also be able to ride the bus back to Corner Canyon High, the school said.

The school said the campus will be throughly sanitized during the 2-week closure.

During the 2-week online learning period, students will be able to get a meal at one of the school district’s “open lunch” sites. At these sites, the school says anyone 18 years of age or under can pick up a free sack lunch and breakfast to enjoy the next day. Parents of students can also pick up sack meals at one of the curbside pick up locations listed below:

Butler Middle, 7530 S. 2700 East, Cottonwood Heights

Midvale Middle, 7852 Pioneer Rd., Midvale

Draper Park Middle, 13133 S. 1300 East

Pick up times will vary based on each location, the school said.

Corner Canyon High students can also receive a meal from any Canyons District school in which they have a sibling enrolled. The school requests that these meals are preordered in order to give the kitchen staff enough time to prepare.

All extracurricular activities will be canceled at the school until at least November 23 in accordance with Governor Herbert’s COVID-19 mandates.

School football teams that are currently in the Utah High School Activities Association state championship playoffs will be allowed to play, as they are considered an exception to Governor Herbert’s COVID-19 mandates. Corner Canyon High said the school football team will be competing in the November 20 championship game.

All players who participate in the playoff game must test negative for the virus within 72 hours of the game.

