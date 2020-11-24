OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Local farmers and ranchers are feeding families for Thanksgiving and are getting help from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and Ogden City Police.

On Tuesday evening, the Utah Farm Bureau and the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation, hosted ‘Cops and Crops’. Officers and sheriff’s are giving out fresh food, produced by local Utah farmers and ranchers to anyone who may need it. Most of the officers are using their time off to help distribute the food.

The foundation has already given out over a million pounds of food, according to the managing director.

“We started the foundation because farmers didn’t have anywhere to take their products because of COVID, people were dumping their milk on the ground and turning their produce underneath, cuz’ there just wasn’t an outlet, so we turned around and started buying all of their product,” said Clayton Beckstead, the Managing Director for the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation.

“We have such an awesome community in Weber County, everybody is so generous and we want to reach out and help those in need,” said Lt. Ryan Arbon of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to providing direct food donations to over 1,000 families in the community, food donations are being made to several partner food pantries in northern Utah.

For more information on the organization go to FarmersFeedingUtah.org

