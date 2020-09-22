Copper Hills High School to close Tuesday due to active COVID-19 cases

WEST JORDAN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Copper Hills High school will close on Tuesday, September 22 after the Salt Lake County Health Department identified more than 15 active cases of COVID-19.

After investigating the circumstances, the Jordan School District Board of Education said in a letter to parents they determined that it is necessary to close the high school for deep cleaning and thorough disinfecting of the building.

The district added in their lettter:

Virtual Parent-Teacher Conferences will move forward as previously scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

All classrooms, offices, and common indoor/outdoor spaces will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Students and parents will not be allowed in the building on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Faculty and staff will be allowed in the building, if needed, to quickly gather instructional materials and leave on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

All classes, in-person and online, are canceled on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

All school activities are canceled on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The district added that closing the school on Tuesday will allow custodians to continue their work thoroughly disinfecting the building.