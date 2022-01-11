Copper Hills High School enters ‘Test to Stay’ protocol due to COVID-19

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Copper Hills High School in the Jordan School District is now operating under Utah’s “Test to Stay” protocol, the district announced Tuesday.

The school has reached a 2% threshold of COVID-19 cases among students within a two-week period. Jordan School District must now offer testing to all students at the school, regardless of vaccination status.

In an email to parents, the district says they will be conducting testing on Thursday, January 13, and Friday, January 14 at the school.

The school will continue on a regular schedule during “Test to Stay” on Thursday and Friday. Students are expected to be in attendance.

The Salt Lake County Health Department provided more specific guidelines on the Test to Stay event.

The Health Department says: