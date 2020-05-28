Copper Hills High school celebrate graduation with student parade

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the class of 2020 has had to find creative ways to celebrate their graduation.

On Wednesday, 16 Copper Hills High school students had a “student parade” in their neighborhood to celebrate their achievements as graduates of the class of 2020.

Related: Celebrating Class of 2020: ‘We have all come together to become even stronger’

Students can be seen on at the back of a truck decorated with balloons and “class of 2020” cheering and blowing horns in celebration as they drove through their neighborhood.

Be part of our digital yearbook. Send us your photos and information so that we can show Utah just how proud we are of you!

LATEST NEWS STORIES: