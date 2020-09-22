Copper Hills closed Tuesday for deep cleaning

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Tuesday, Copper Hills High School is closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Salt Lake County Health Department is reporting more than 15 positive cases at the school.

The district announced Monday, it will close Tuesday for deep cleaning and sanitizing.

According to the Jordan School District, all in-person and online classes are canceled and no one is allowed inside except for faculty.

The Jordan school district will have a board meeting at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the next steps. On the agenda, the Board’s response to the positive Covid-19 cases at Copper Hills High School.

The agenda says Board members will consider the recommendation from the Salt Lake County Health Department Which is to close schools for 14 days.

“It makes me nervous because I have kids going to school and who knows what they are bringing,” West Jordan resident, John Braun said. “It’s more tough on kids they are trying to deal with not only a workload in school but am in getting the information I need through the online stuff.”

Last week, Riverton high also in the Jordan school district closed for deep cleaning after more than 15 cases reported there. The board went against the health department’s recommendation and reopened classes Monday. The board will meet at JATC South in Riverton at 6:30 p.m. where public comment is welcome.

A spokesperson for the district says the board is likely to take some action on when classes at Copper Hills High School will resume.