Cooler air arrives and settles in for work week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – It was a cool, stormy end to the weekend in the northern half of the state, with hot and windy conditions in the south. Thunderstorms produced gusty winds and at times, penny sized hail and rain along the Wasatch Front. Behind the passing front, cooler air flooded into the northern part of Utah knocking temperatures into the low 80s. Cooler air will linger for the next seven days.

While Sunday ushered in active storms, a second stronger and colder storm system will move through the area midweek. Following the same track, the cooler air and precipitation will target the northern half of Utah and snow levels could drop to around 9600 ft.

Fire danger is still an issue as a “red flag warning” was in effect all of Sunday, and will go back into effect noon Monday for the southern half of Utah. These conditions make it particularly tough on fire crews battling blazes in Central Utah. Fire fuels are extremely dry while gusty winds and low humidities across southern and central Utah will continue to create hazardous fire weather conditions.

Bottom line, grab a light jacket this week, especially toward midweek, when that stronger storm dips into Utah. Thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as well.

