Convicted Utah child molester Keith Brown speaks at parole hearing, maintains remorse

UTAH (ABC4) – Convicted Utah child molester Keith Brown spoke at his first parole hearing on Thursday since being convicted 11 years ago.

In 2011, Brown pleaded guilty to sexually molesting his three daughters who are members of the family classical piano group “5 Browns.”

He is currently serving a sentence of 10-years-to-life in prison, but is now eligible for parole if the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole grants it.

Brown’s daughters were present at the hearing conducted via live streaming and shared their accounts of abuse while emphasizing the trauma he has caused them.

During a testimony, Desirae Brown says about her father, “I adored him as a child before the abuse. He was my hero and he knew that. He used that trust to hurt and abuse the people I care most about and to abuse me.”

Keith Brown maintained a remorseful guise throughout the hearing.

When asked whether he believes he needs sex offender treatment, he answers, “I think it would be very helpful even though I feel that I have overcome the problems from 25-30 years ago.”

When discussing potential parole conditions regarding banned contact between himself and his victims, he agreed to the condition saying, “Oh absolutely. I would never want to interfere with my kids’ lives.”

Brown’s closing statement maintained remorse saying, “I am so very sorry, for the pain I have caused. I just wish I had been smarter than to control their lives as a manager and hide behind that job calling to continue to cause pain for them and feel like they are not able to heal and are being controlled and are still feeling that way. I just am so sorry to them and I will never see them or have correspondence with them again.”

The final decision of whether Brown will be granted parole will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz will be covering the full story tonight at 5 p.m. on Brown’s case and what the future holds.