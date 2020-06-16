SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A homeless man who has violated his federal probation multiple times has now been rearrested for allegedly trying to have sex with a girl under the age of 14.

Documents state Irvin Franklin Hyde, 42, was taken into custody on Wednesday after he had conducted a text message conversation with a man he believed was going to set him up with his daughter, who he thought was under the age of 14.

Documents state that during the conversation, Hyde asked him if he could have sex with both him and his daughter at the same time. Hyde was then put in touch with who he thought was the daughter. He asked her for a nude photo and told her he wanted to meet her and her dad at a local restaurant.

Hyde showed up at the restaurant and met with the man who was undercover, and discussed having condoms and he wanted to take his daughter to a secluded parking lot for sex. He then walked to the parking lot to meet up with the man’s daughter but was taken into custody by detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department instead, according to documents.

During his interview with detectives, Hyde admitted he was there to meet up with a girl who he believed to be under the age of 14.

Hyde was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for second-degree felony enticing a minor over the internet or text and criminal solicitation as well as third-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hyde is also under investigation in another case for making contact with a female on a dating app who he thought was under the age of 14 and requesting a nude photo from her.

In 2012, Hyde was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and 180 months supervised probation for traveling across state lines with a minor he enticed over the internet. The specific details of that case were not immediately available but during his plea, he admitted he had the intent of engaging in sexual activity with the minor.

The Department of Justice said they have continually monitored Hyde’s activities and at the time of this latest incident he had an active warrant out for his arrest.

In 2017, Hyde served six months in the Davis County Jail for violating his federal probation by having a computer with internet access, viewing sexually explicit material, leaving Utah without permission, and not completing sex offender treatment.

In 2018, Hyde violated his probation three times by failing to register with the sex offender registry. He was reprimanded and released back on probation. Hyde is listed as homeless and is noted in the documents he does not have a permanent address.

In October 2019, Hyde pleaded guilty to accessing an unauthorized computer and viewing or possessing sexually explicit material. As a federal inmate, Hyde was given eight months at a halfway house and had just recently been released when he was arrested.

For his current arrest, the DOJ said they will be notified of his next state court hearing and are currently in the process of getting the reports to decide the best way to proceed with his current violations.