Convicted sex offender arrested after breaking into camper trailer, sexually assaulting woman in Cedar City

A convicted sex offender was arrested on Sunday after breaking into a camper trailer and sexually assaulting a woman in Cedar City on Oct. 15.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 18, officers took the report of a sexual assault and attempted rape which occurred on Oct. 15.

Police say on Oct. 15, the suspect, identified as Adam Green, unlawfully entered a camper trailer where the victim lived, where police say Green prevented the victim from leaving the trailer and sexually assaulted her.

Police located the suspect at a Cedar City address where there is an active protective order in place.

Green was out of custody on bail for a felony charge and has not registered his address with the Utah Sex Offender Database.

In an interview with police, Green admitted to being in the victim’s residence at the time of the assault.

