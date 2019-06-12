Man sentenced to prison in Moab murder

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Moab man found guilty in the shooting death of another man was sentenced to prison.

Omar Guerro, also known as Martin Armenta, was charged with shooting and killing a man in Moab in late October 2018. A jury found Guerro guilty of murder, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a restricted person on June 1, 2019.

Tuesday, in Grand County 7th District County, Guerro was sentenced to 16 years to life at the Utah State Prison for both murder and aggravated kidnapping and 1-15 years for possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Guerro will not be eligible for parole until 2036.

Guerro was one of the three suspects in the murder of Edgar Luna Najera who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds after police responded to reports of a fight near 250 Walnut Lane.

Guerro has an extensive criminal history. Guerro was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault by a prisoner in June and in February, Guerro was charged with third-degree felony after assaulting an inmate at the Grand County Jail.

