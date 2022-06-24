SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – An individual suspected of stealing a motorcycle out of Sandy has been taken into custody.

Randy Martinez, 38, is currently facing one count of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person, one count of Receiving or Transfering a Stolen Vehicle, and one count of Operating a Vehicle Without a License or Registration.

The incident dates back to June 22 when an officer with the Taylorsville Police Department (TPD) witnessed a motorcycle and ran the license plate. The registration came back as a stolen motorcycle from Sandy.

The officer, along with unmarked police vehicles, followed Martinez until he could be taken off of the bike safely. Police records state that a firearm was located in Martinez’s waistband when he was being taken into custody.

When speaking to law enforcement, police say Martinez divulged that he did not know the bike was stolen, and that he was given the stolen bike by a friend, along with two others. According to police records, this is the third stolen motorcycle Martinez has been caught riding in a month.

After looking up Martinez’s history, officers found that he has two prior convictions for domestic violence assault, making him a restricted person. Records note that Martinez also has a suspended driver’s license.