Stuart Fedderson gave us some great tips on how to keep our conversations interesting, NOT BORING this Holiday Season.

Stuart told us how the Fedderson Formula was started. He was diagnosed with social anxiety and he created a lot of coping techniques as he was growing up. Recently he decided to put all he had learned together so others could benefit. He calls it the Fedderson Formula.

He showed us a fun exercise that will get you moving and shedding and anxiety or stress you might be carrying at the moment. It was a fun game, be sure to give it a try. It may or may not involve the twist.

How are you… is a question he told us we should NEVER ask. He said it is not a great way to get to know someone. Another option is to ask about a family member. Dive into topics that aren’t surface level. It will help create better connection.

Here is all of his info

Business Information:

Website: www.feddersonpublicspeaking.com

IG: @feddersonspeaks

TikTok: @feddersonspeaks

Facebook: The Fedderson Formula

Youtube: @feddersonspeaks