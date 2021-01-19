Controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Utah

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the recent discovery of the United Kingdom’s COVID-19 variant in Utah, an Intermountain Healthcare doctor said it’s a reminder to take caution.

“We need to rapidly do everything we can to bring down the community transmission rates,” said Intermountain Healthcare infectious disease physician Dr. Brandon Webb.

The Utah Department of Health reports this new strain is more transmissible than previous COVID-19 variants.

Webb said if Utahns continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and good hygiene, it will help slow the virus’ spread.

“We very clearly see that when we’re less careful as a community, we see spikes,” Webb said. “And when we hunker down, we can be very successful at controlling viral spread in the community, and that’s what we need to do now.”

Utahns continue to be affected by the pandemic, and Webb said there’s relief that major holiday gatherings are over for now.

But with students now back in school, Webb said healthcare workers fear that could drive up cases statewide.

“We still recognize that the 15-to-30-year-old age group is our most mobile and one of our most important opportunities to control transmission,” he said.

Webb commends Utah’s schools in their effort to do their part.