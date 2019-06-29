Contractor: Ajayi asked for a sound-proof room with hooks to be built inside home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The request was unusual, over-the-top, and creepy.

Build a hidden, soundproof room, with a fingerprint scanner for entry and hooks on the wall. That what Ayoola Ajayi asked contractor Brian Wolf to build in April.

“Just the requests he was asking for — weren’t normal requests,” said Brian Wolf, a contractor.

Wolf says the request was creepy; he left without agreeing to do the job and knew that he would never return.

“Honestly, I don’t know what he wanted it for — but my gut was something not normal,” said Wolf.

Cleaner Tara Chatterton had a similar feeling. She cleaned Ajayi’s home once and noticed many cameras.

“I just felt uncomfortable — and not safe,” said Chatterton.

“The only thing that was odd to me was how many cameras were in his house. I’ve cleaned several houses, and people have had cameras, but this one just stood out a little more with how they were placed in the master bedroom,” said Chatterton.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: