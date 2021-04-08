The secret to a healthy, beautiful lawn is…

From cleaning and lawn maintenance, to outdoor décor and grilling, The Home Depot can help you welcome spring!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s time to get outside and prep that yard for all your spring and summer lawn care and gardening. The Home Depot is a great resource for all your lawn and gardening care needs.

Elana Johnson with The Home Depot in Millcreek shared some quick and easy things you can do now to help you kickoff this new season of yard work and gardening. Johnson says start by cleaning of the yard and getting rid of the debris from winter and those pesky spring weeds that are creeping in on our lawns and in the sidewalk cracks. The first step is to start anew by using Roundup Weed and a Grass Killer Concentrate to remove any unwanted growth to set you up for success. Also, rejuvenate and revitalize the yard with much-needed nutrients. Fertilizers like Scotts Turf Builder Triple Action Lawn Fertilizer provide season-long weed control by feeding and strengthening the lawn.

Related Content Let the Pros worry about your Lawn while you’re camping for Easter

Next, The Home Depot suggests putting the final touch on the lawn by adding mulch. Not only does a product like Earthgro Brown Mulch add an aesthetic touch, but it also serves to conserve soil moisture and block weed growth, ensuring your yard will stay fresh all spring long.

Once you’ve prepped and seeded your lawn, it is all about maintenance. Keep the lawn in top shape all season long with the RYOBI 40-Volt HP Lithium-Ion Battery Brushless Walk Behind Dual-Blade Self-Propelled Mower, which retails for about $599.00. This is a self-propelled, battery-powered mower that delivers the power and performance of gas, all from a battery. It starts with just a push of a button and the self-propelled rear wheel drive features SMART TREK technology so you can easily match the mower’s speed to your own pace. This mower is ideal for yards up to 3/4 acre, featuring two 40-Volt 6Ah batteries that provide up to 70-minutes of runtime.

Visit The Home Depot nearest you or online for more awesome lawn and garden care tips for spring and summer.

Watch ABC4 News at 4 every Thursday for more great gardening tips and ideas.