Hawaiian Airlines suspends all non-essential flights to Hawaii

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Hawaiian Airlines will temporarily be suspending all non-essential long-haul services to and from Hawaii starting on March 26. This travel suspension will be in effect until May 20, unless ended earlier by the state.

This comes days after the state of Hawaii announced a mandatory quarantine for all arrivals into the state, including visitors and residents.

Hawaiian Airlines say that they will continue to serve the needs of neighbor island travelers and essential air links to the U.S. mainland and American Samoa. Hawaiian Air will not stop transporting critical medicine, supplies and blood products that must travel by air.

The company says that all customers who had a flight booked will be receiving an email soon. Travelers can also cancel their tickets online.

