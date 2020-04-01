DoorDash launches convenience category for household essentials

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As the nation works to adapt to the new normal of social distancing, many families are spending much more time at home, but the basic household essentials are still needed.

Statewide and national mandates have closed dine-in options for restaurants and businesses. While a majority of those services offer take-out and delivery options, traveling to the corner convenience or grocery store is still a concern for those in quarantine.

Wednesday, DoorDash announced a partnership with regional and national convenience stores to offer essential household products on demand and delivered straight to your doorstep in a no-contact drop-off fashion.

Related: DoorDash launches ‘Open for Delivery’ campaign

The option is perfect for those quick items needed when a trip to the grocery store isn’t feasible at the time. Items such as snacks, paper towels, asprin, among other needs can be picked up and delivered through the DoorDash platform.

Courtesy: DoorDash

Among the stores included are 7-Eleven, Wawa, Casey’s General Store, and CircleK.

DoorDash says “We began piloting this offering earlier this year, and given the changes and challenges so many are facing in this moment, we accelerated the launch of our Convenience category to offer critical supplies during a time when delivery and pickup are vital to consumers’ wellbeing and to the health of our local communities. Local businesses have been forced to change how they operate, and through this effort we hope to support and empower franchise owners and local convenience stores to reach customers through the DoorDash platform.”

DoorDash is hopeful this new option will increase business for stores on their platform, providing even more convenience to customers, and offering more earning opportunities to Dashers, all during a critical time of need.