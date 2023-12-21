SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Holiday travelers at the gas pump might be shouting “bah, humbug” when looking at the rise in gas prices over the last week. AAA said the increase is the first weekly rise in gas prices since September.

AAA data shows the national average for a gallon of gas fell to a 2023 low of $3.06 on Dec. 18. Since then, it has rebounded by six cents to an average of $3.12.

Utah is still below that national average by about 18 cents and Utah’s gas prices are still lower than they were when compared to a week ago. However, according to AAA data, Utah’s average price for a gallon of regular gas rose yesterday by three cents per gallon, from $2.91 to $2.94.

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said it’s nothing to be too concerned about as the rise in gas prices matches a trend.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Yukon Cornelius knows that Bumbles bounce, and evidently, so do gas prices,” said Gross. “Daily gas prices will likely move back and forth for the next month or so. Looking back at pre-pandemic 2019, the national average did not make a firm turn to moving higher daily until Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.”

So where in Utah are you likely to find the cheapest gas? According to AAA, that would be in Juab County, where gas is an average of $2.73 per gallon.

Along the Wasatch Front, Weber County has the cheapest gas with an average of $2.82 per gallon, compared to Davis County, Salt Lake County and Utah County where gas prices are $2.86, $2.83 and $2.84, respectively.

In Southern Utah, gas prices remain above the national average. Iron County provides the best prices for drivers with an average of $3.07 per gallon. Washington County’s average prices stand at $3.24 a gallon while Grand County and San Juan County have an average of $3.52 and $3.56 per gallon, respectively.