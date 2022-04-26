(ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints currently has many temples under construction. 49 are under construction, 8 are being renovated while 63 are still in the planning phase after being announced.

Scheduled for Dedication

  • Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Dedication: May 8, 2022

  • Yigo, Guam

Dedication: May 22, 2022

  • Praia, Cape Verde

Dedication: June 19, 2022

Scheduled for Rededication after renovation

  • Tokyo, Japan

Dedication: July 3, 2022

  • Washington D.C

Dedication: Aug. 14, 2022

  • Hamilton, New Zealand

Dedication: Oct. 15, 2022

Undergoing major renovation

Following each renovation, the temple will be opened to the public for an open house before being rededicated for ordinance work.

  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Hong Kong, China
  • St. George, Utah
  • Manti, Utah
  • Salt Lake City, Utah

Scheduled for Groundbreaking

Groundbreaking’s ceremonies are held to formally mark the commencement of construction.

  • Farmington, New Mexico

April 30, 2022

  • Elko, Nevada

May 7, 2022

  • Burley, Idaho

June 4, 2022

  • Smithfield, Utah

June 18, 2022

  • Yorba Linda, California

June 18, 2022

Groundbreakings recently held

  • Neiafu, Tonga

Sep. 11, 2021

  • Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Sep. 18, 2021

  • Bacolod, Philippines

Dec. 11, 2021

  • Freetown, Sierra Leone

March 19, 2022

  • Bahia Blanca, Argentina

April 9, 2022

  • Grand Junction, Colorado

April 16, 2022

  • Lindon, Utah

April 23, 2022

Fully constructed or nearly finished awaiting announcement of public open house and dedication

  • Belem, Brazil
  • Quito, Ecuador
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico
  • Feather River, California
  • Lima, Peru Los Olivos
  • Saratoga Springs, Utah

Temples under construction

United States

  • Helena, Montana
  • Richmond, Virginia
  • Bentonville, Arkansas
  • Layton, Utah
  • McAllen, Texas
  • Casper, Wyoming
  • Moses Lake, Washington
  • Taylorsville, Utah
  • Orem, Utah
  • Red Cliffs, Utah
  • Tallahassee, Florida
  • Deseret Peak, Utah
  • Syracuse, Utah
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Africa

  • Nairobi, Kenya
  • Harare Zimbabwe
  • Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Asia

  • Okinawa, Japan
  • Bangkok, Thailand
  • Urdaneta, Philippines
  • Alabang, Philippines
  • Davao, Philippines
  • Bengaluru, India

South America

  • Salta, Argentina
  • Puebla, Mexico
  • Brasilia, Brazil
  • Coban, Guatemala
  • San Pedro Sula, Honduras
  • Mendoza, Argentina
  • Salvador, Brazil
  • Antofagasta, Chile

Oceania

  • Auckland, New Zealand
  • Pago Pago, American Samoa

Under planning and approval phase with site location announced

  • Willamette Valley, Oregon
  • Ephraim, Utah
  • Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
  • Port Vila, Vanuatu
  • Tarawa, Kiribati
  • Cape Town, South Africa
  • Cali, Columbia
  • Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala
  • Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Torreon, Mexico
  • Queretaro, Mexico

47 other temples have been announced but no site location has been announced yet.

The church currently has 282 temples operating, under construction or announced.