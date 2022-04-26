(ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints currently has many temples under construction. 49 are under construction, 8 are being renovated while 63 are still in the planning phase after being announced.

Scheduled for Dedication

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Dedication: May 8, 2022

Yigo, Guam

Dedication: May 22, 2022

Praia, Cape Verde

Dedication: June 19, 2022

Scheduled for Rededication after renovation

Tokyo, Japan

Dedication: July 3, 2022

Washington D.C

Dedication: Aug. 14, 2022

Hamilton, New Zealand

Dedication: Oct. 15, 2022

Undergoing major renovation

Following each renovation, the temple will be opened to the public for an open house before being rededicated for ordinance work.

Columbus, Ohio

Hong Kong, China

St. George, Utah

Manti, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah

Scheduled for Groundbreaking

Groundbreaking’s ceremonies are held to formally mark the commencement of construction.

Farmington, New Mexico

April 30, 2022

Elko, Nevada

May 7, 2022

Burley, Idaho

June 4, 2022

Smithfield, Utah

June 18, 2022

Yorba Linda, California

June 18, 2022

Groundbreakings recently held

Neiafu, Tonga

Sep. 11, 2021

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Sep. 18, 2021

Bacolod, Philippines

Dec. 11, 2021

Freetown, Sierra Leone

March 19, 2022

Bahia Blanca, Argentina

April 9, 2022

Grand Junction, Colorado

April 16, 2022

Lindon, Utah

April 23, 2022

Fully constructed or nearly finished awaiting announcement of public open house and dedication

Belem, Brazil

Quito, Ecuador

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Feather River, California

Lima, Peru Los Olivos

Saratoga Springs, Utah

Temples under construction

United States

Helena, Montana

Richmond, Virginia

Bentonville, Arkansas

Layton, Utah

McAllen, Texas

Casper, Wyoming

Moses Lake, Washington

Taylorsville, Utah

Orem, Utah

Red Cliffs, Utah

Tallahassee, Florida

Deseret Peak, Utah

Syracuse, Utah

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Africa

Nairobi, Kenya

Harare Zimbabwe

Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Asia

Okinawa, Japan

Bangkok, Thailand

Urdaneta, Philippines

Alabang, Philippines

Davao, Philippines

Bengaluru, India

South America

Salta, Argentina

Puebla, Mexico

Brasilia, Brazil

Coban, Guatemala

San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Mendoza, Argentina

Salvador, Brazil

Antofagasta, Chile

Oceania

Auckland, New Zealand

Pago Pago, American Samoa

Under planning and approval phase with site location announced

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Ephraim, Utah

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

Port Vila, Vanuatu

Tarawa, Kiribati

Cape Town, South Africa

Cali, Columbia

Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Torreon, Mexico

Queretaro, Mexico

47 other temples have been announced but no site location has been announced yet.

The church currently has 282 temples operating, under construction or announced.