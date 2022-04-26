(ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints currently has many temples under construction. 49 are under construction, 8 are being renovated while 63 are still in the planning phase after being announced.
Scheduled for Dedication
- Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Dedication: May 8, 2022
- Yigo, Guam
Dedication: May 22, 2022
- Praia, Cape Verde
Dedication: June 19, 2022
Scheduled for Rededication after renovation
- Tokyo, Japan
Dedication: July 3, 2022
- Washington D.C
Dedication: Aug. 14, 2022
- Hamilton, New Zealand
Dedication: Oct. 15, 2022
Undergoing major renovation
Following each renovation, the temple will be opened to the public for an open house before being rededicated for ordinance work.
- Columbus, Ohio
- Hong Kong, China
- St. George, Utah
- Manti, Utah
- Salt Lake City, Utah
Scheduled for Groundbreaking
Groundbreaking’s ceremonies are held to formally mark the commencement of construction.
- Farmington, New Mexico
April 30, 2022
- Elko, Nevada
May 7, 2022
- Burley, Idaho
June 4, 2022
- Smithfield, Utah
June 18, 2022
- Yorba Linda, California
June 18, 2022
Groundbreakings recently held
- Neiafu, Tonga
Sep. 11, 2021
- Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Sep. 18, 2021
- Bacolod, Philippines
Dec. 11, 2021
- Freetown, Sierra Leone
March 19, 2022
- Bahia Blanca, Argentina
April 9, 2022
- Grand Junction, Colorado
April 16, 2022
- Lindon, Utah
April 23, 2022
Fully constructed or nearly finished awaiting announcement of public open house and dedication
- Belem, Brazil
- Quito, Ecuador
- San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Feather River, California
- Lima, Peru Los Olivos
- Saratoga Springs, Utah
Temples under construction
United States
- Helena, Montana
- Richmond, Virginia
- Bentonville, Arkansas
- Layton, Utah
- McAllen, Texas
- Casper, Wyoming
- Moses Lake, Washington
- Taylorsville, Utah
- Orem, Utah
- Red Cliffs, Utah
- Tallahassee, Florida
- Deseret Peak, Utah
- Syracuse, Utah
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Africa
- Nairobi, Kenya
- Harare Zimbabwe
- Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Asia
- Okinawa, Japan
- Bangkok, Thailand
- Urdaneta, Philippines
- Alabang, Philippines
- Davao, Philippines
- Bengaluru, India
South America
- Salta, Argentina
- Puebla, Mexico
- Brasilia, Brazil
- Coban, Guatemala
- San Pedro Sula, Honduras
- Mendoza, Argentina
- Salvador, Brazil
- Antofagasta, Chile
Oceania
- Auckland, New Zealand
- Pago Pago, American Samoa
Under planning and approval phase with site location announced
- Willamette Valley, Oregon
- Ephraim, Utah
- Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
- Port Vila, Vanuatu
- Tarawa, Kiribati
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Cali, Columbia
- Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala
- Belo Horizonte, Brazil
- Torreon, Mexico
- Queretaro, Mexico
47 other temples have been announced but no site location has been announced yet.
The church currently has 282 temples operating, under construction or announced.