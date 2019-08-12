Construction event to help patients and families who battle with cancer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The second annual American Cancer Society Construction vs. Cancer Big Dig event is coming up on September 2019.

The Big Dig gives local Utah children, focusing particularly on those with cancer, the opportunity to attend and operate heavy machinery, including excavators, scissor lifts, and more. It’s all to raise funds for pediatric cancers and to research solutions.

It’s the American Cancer Society’s second year with this event.

Grady Marshall from the American Cancer Society told ABC4’s Nicea DeGering during ABC4 News Midday the event helps patients and people impacted by cancer to come out to the event and have a great time.

Other activities at this event will include food trucks and live bands.

It will take place on September 27th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. At the Utah State Fairgrounds.

People can purchase tickets through their website, which you can go here.

Tickets are $10 or $50 for a family of five or more.

For more information about the event, watch the video above or click here.

What others are clicking on: