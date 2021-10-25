Construction begins on freestanding ER opening in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A new freestanding emergency center in Herriman is set to open in 2022 and will provide 24/7 emergency care to people living, working, and recreating in Herriman and surrounding areas.

MountainStar Healthcare kicked off the groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of the Herriman Emergency Center on Monday. This will be the first emergency room within Herriman city limits.

Courtesy: MountainStar Health

The future ER is being built to address the population growth experienced in portions of southern Salt Lake County by providing care to people living in Riverton, South Jordan, West Jordan, and surrounding neighborhoods.

The ER will have 10 patient exam rooms, comprehensive laboratory and imaging services including CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasounds with experienced, board-certified physicians in-house.

MountainStar says with a new freestanding ER, paramedics will be able to respond faster to service calls and allow ambulances to return to service the community quicker.

The Herriman Emergency Center will be a Lone Peak Hospital freestanding ER.