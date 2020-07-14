Congressman Ben McAdams honors Utah veteran with purple heart medal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A war veteran was awarded the purple heart Monday after a paperwork issue prevented him from receiving it 50 years.

Congressman Ben McAdams presented douglas Evans with the purple heart. He recieved the award for wounds suffered during the vietnam war.

McAdams’ staff worked with the Department of Defense on Behalf of the Evan Family to untangle that paperwork issue.

“We went to an RV show and there was an American Legion booth there, so I told them my story and they said well, the only person that can help you is Congressman Ben McAdams because he has done a lot for the soldiers,” said Evans.

“This is personal, we want to make sure that those that have served for our country get the recognition that they earned and that they are honored and respected for their service,” said Congressman Ben McAdams.

The purple heart medal is awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces who are wounded in battle at the hands of the enemy. It is specifically a combat decoration, according to officials.