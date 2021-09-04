Confirmed Tornado touches down in Davis County

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – A weak E-F1 touched down twice in North Salt Lake and Woods Cross, Thursday, September 2nd around 6:30 pm. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City had investigators at two separate damage locations Friday and confirmed the tornado late Friday night. According to the investigation, the tornado first touched down in North Salt Lake at Redwood Road and 900 West. Then, the tornado moved to the northeast through a mix of industrial and residential areas. Continuing to the Northeast, the twister produced damage to the Wood Cross Public Works building and a nearby construction site. Investigators say it did lift off the ground near the Oil refinery in the area, then touched down again near 800 West, causing damage in its path. The National Weather Service says at about 6:34, the tornado died out near 1500 South and I-15.



Damage along the way included various snapped tree limbs, downed fences, an uprooted large tree, a bent power pole, a carport removed from the foundation and trampolines that were moved by strong winds. An E-F! tornado means winds were between 86 and 100 miles per hour. The National Weather Service says the tornado lasted about seven minutes and travelled about 2.4 miles in total. At its widest, it’s estimated at 350 yards with an average of 150 yards.



Brandon Curry shared a photo of the tornado with the National Weather Service Office in Salt Lake City, while Jacqueline Cocilovo captured video of the tornado in the area.

