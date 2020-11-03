Confirmed cases of COVID-19 prompts Northridge High School to move to remote learning for 2 weeks

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Northridge High School students will be moving to remote learning due to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The high school has had more than 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last 14 days, according to a letter sent to parents.

According to the Davis County Health Department, any school with 15 or more confirmed cases across multiple settings in a school has to be closed for 14 days.

Remote learning at Northridge High school will begin on Wednesday, November 4. Officials anticipate that school will resume in-person classes on Wednesday, November 18.

Officials added in the letter that they are taking these steps to control the spread of the virus.

To allow teachers time to prepare for the transition, officials say no classes will be held Wednesday, November 4. Teachers will however be available via email to answer any questions students may have.

There will be no tutorial or advisory during remote learning, according to officials.

During remote learning, officials say students are required to login and participate each school day in their live video classes. Daily video classes will be held in Microsoft Teams.

Officials added in the letter that all Utah High School Activity Association-sanctioned competitions will continue during the 14-day window. If there are three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among the group, the group will be quarantined for 14 days.