SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After 60 years, the popular restaurant Coachman’s Dinner and Pancake House has closed its doors just last year. The empty restaurant has remained empty on 1301 State Street in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Planning Commission announced they would be redeveloping the site to build 94 residential units to be sold as condos.

A city council meeting was held last year to address the site and plans for redevelopment.

“We want to keep in mind that we want to keep safety, beauty and cost as our top priority,” said Mike Nikols the owner of the property being developed. “We want these units to be affordable for people, our goal is not to make them super expensive.”

Renderings of the new building were released, along with details about the new site. The development proposal says they plan to build two 65-foot-tall-mixed-use buildings connected by a sky bridge. There will be ground-floor retail stores along with an underground parking.

The development is also working with UDOT to make sure vehicular access from State Street is approved. UDOT considers factors such as pedestrian paths, conflict points between cars and pedestrians and the number of driveways crossing over sidewalks.

Information on when construction will begin has not been released yet.