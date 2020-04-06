What does furloughed from a job mean?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The COVID-19 pandemic is having major effects on the livelihoods of many in the workforce on a national level. With certain businesses and industries needing to restructure ways to serve consumers due to health and social distancing guidelines, some employers have reduced their number of employees simply because profits have taken a toll.

A reduction in force may be necessary to prevent a business from closing its doors completely. While many are used to hearing terms such as “terminated”, “layoff” but some employers may have intentions to re-hire an employee once the economy recovers, in this case, the employee was “furloughed.”

An employee on furlough is still active employee, in some instances a furloughed employee may still accrue certain benefits such as paid vacation, pension, etc…depending on the respective company.

In contrast to a layoff or termination where the individual is no longer an active employee.

According to the Utah Department of Workforce services, specific to COVID-19. An individual may be eligible to apply for unemployment benefits if one of the following scenarios are applicable:

Your employer temporarily ceased operations with the expectation you will return to work. This is sometimes referred to as being “furloughed.” The application process is the same whether you are laid off or furloughed.

You are quarantined, but not showing symptoms, and will return to work

You are able and available (not showing any symptoms of COVID-19), but are unable to go to work because your place of employment has been quarantined.

An employer can determine the length of the furlough period, in a typical situation the employee would be able to resume work once business picks up and the company is profitable once again.

