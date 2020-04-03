How long are people contagious with coronavirus?

(ABC4 News) – According to healthline.com, COVID-19 is spread through close contact with a person infected with the virus or from droplets that scatter when they cough or sneeze.

But how long are those who test positive for the virus contagious? And at what point is it safe to be near them again?

The new coronavirus is highly contagious, which would explain government orders to social distance as much as possible. According to the CDC, people with the virus are most contagious when they’re showing symptoms of the virus.

However, there is also a possibility that those with the virus who are not showing symptoms can still pass the virus on to others, though this is rare, says Healthline.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers specific instructions for those getting over coronavirus regarding when they can end their isolation.

Those with COVID-19 who have stayed at home can end home isolation if they meet the following criteria:

If you have not had a test to determine if you are still contagious, you can leave home under these three conditions:

You have not had a fever for at least three days without using medicine.

Your other symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath, have improved

At least seven days have gone by since you began experiencing symptoms.

Those receiving testing to see if they are still contagious, must meet the following conditions:

You no longer have fever

Your other symptoms have improved

You received two negative tests in a row which were taken 24 hours apart.

The CDC’s website says that those recovering from coronavirus should always consult with their healthcare provider to determine when they can safely stop isolating, as state and local health departments may have different protocol.

These recommendations will prevent most, but not necessarily all instances of secondary spread. However, the risk of transmission after recovery, is likely much lower than during illness.

See the CDC’s website for specific guidelines on when it is safe to return to work after a tested or suspected case of coronavirus.

