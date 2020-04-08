Here’s how to take off gloves without spreading germs

More and more peopleare using gloves to protect themselves from the coronavirus, but some are not taking them off properly thus defying the point of wearing them in the first place.

Rich Woodruff from American Red Cross shows us how to remove the properly.

Related: COVID-19 pandemic: Are you cross-contaminating?

The first step is to take your thumb and your index finger, gently remove the glove and then, using the palm of your other hand, tuck your index finger underneath the other glove and remove it.

The point is to avoid contact with the surface of the gloves. Once the gloves are inside out be sure to dispose of them properly.

For more information visit redcross.org.