Here’s how to save money on take-out orders

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Part of the “new normal” during the coronavirus crisis is maintaining social-distancing and staying in quarantine. With restaurants, bars and other service industry businesses terminating dine-in options, more take-out and delivery orders are being placed. Fortunately, many local establishments have been able to stay afloat during the pandemic because of their delivery options and customers can continue supporting their favorite restaurants.

While ordering out is convenient, frequent use of the service can get quite costly. According to a recent survey from website Topcashback.com, more than one-third of Americans are ordering more takeout than before. They’ve compiled some helpful tips to help save some money on the nightly “DoorDash” or “Grubhub” delivery.

Follow restaurants and local eateries on social media

In a day where social media is vital to businesses, many people spot check for updates on anything and everything. So, be sure to follow your favorite establishments on social media to see if they post special promotions and deals. If you don’t see any specials online, call the restaurant.

Purchase discounted gift cards

Make your money stretch a little further by purchasing a discounted gift card for your favorite restaurant. You can save 10 to 20 percent off by purchasing someone’s unwanted gift card. Increase the savings by purchasing discounted gift cards through rebate websites and use a good cashback credit card to knock a higher percentage off the cost.

Freeze for later

If you’re ordering out at the start of the week, perhaps order strategically so that you have leftovers for another meal, be it tomorrow’s lunch or another night’s dinner. Anything you don’t eat can simply be frozen for later. Whether it’s multiple portions or a large catering tray, keeping these meals for another time will save you money for future dates and will also support your local businesses.

Consider contact-less curbside

If you want to skip paying a delivery fee, see if your local restaurant offers contact-less curbside pick-up. It’s easy and safe. Typically, all you have to do is place your order over the phone and once you’re ready to pick up your food at the restaurant, call inside to let them know you’re there and they will leave it outside for you.

Happy ordering, and stay safe!

Find restaurants offering delivery & curbside takeout during COVID-19 in Utah by visiting curbsideutah.com.

