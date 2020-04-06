Does the CDC recommend wearing a mask when I go out in public?

Utah (ABC4 News) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout the United States the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending wearing a mask when out in public.

The United States is currently under a mask shortage and advises reserving all medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment for front-line healthcare workers.

Coronavirus is spread person-to-person through respiratory droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.

The CDC now recommends the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and might not know from transmitting it to others.

Studies show that not all infected people show symptoms of the virus. In light of this new evidence, the CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public places or other locations where strict social distancing might be difficult to maintain.

Locations could include grocery stores and other popular retail stores, pharmacies and all other areas of significant community-based transmission.

Related: Does social distancing work?

The following information is from University of Utah Health:

Cloth face coverings can be easily made from household items or made at home from common materials at a low cost.

If you don’t have a sewing machine to make a mask and are leaving the medical-grade equipment to Utah’s front-line hero’s here is a simple cloth mask you can make with a hair scarf, dish towel, or any square piece of fabric.

NOTE: As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the world many people are looking to the internet for information. There can be a lot of misinformation out there, but you can trust ABC4 to be There 4 You. We will turn to the proper sources to find the answers to the questions you are looking for. So tell us…what do you want to know? Ask all questions here.

What others are clicking on: