Company with ‘one-for-one’ business model donates 100,000 meals to Utah Food Bank

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- A company with the business model “Eat Healthy, Live Happy, Do Good” donated 100,000 meals to the Utah Food Bank Wednesday.

Happy Day Brands has all-natural, Non-GMO and Organic products. Their donation will spread out over the next year.

The donations come thanks to the company’s “buy-one, give- one business model”. Those donations to the Utah and other regional food banks will account for 2% of their net profits.

“Together, we can foster new hope, nurture friendships, and transform lives,” the company’s website states.

You too can donate to the Utah Food Bank. Click here for more information.

