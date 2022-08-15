UTAH (ABC4) – Do you think you’re an expert on the Beehive State? Test your knowledge with a Utah-inspired Monopoly board game!

Bring a sense of state pride to your next family game night with a localized Monopoly game. Recently, Mayor Overson of Taylorsville paid tribute to his city when he spotted Taylorsville-opoly at his local Walmart and picked up a few to give to City Council members and community leaders.

Courtesy of Taylorsville City, Twitter

According to representatives of Taylorsville, the board game company has produced an entire series of Monopoly-inspired games based on various cities in Utah. Of course, the company offers a Utah-opoly, as well.

To purchase Utah-opoly, click here. To create a custom localized Monopoly game, click here, or check your local Walmart for your town or cities very own opoly!