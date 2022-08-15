UTAH (ABC4) – Do you think you’re an expert on the Beehive State? Test your knowledge with a Utah-inspired Monopoly board game!
Bring a sense of state pride to your next family game night with a localized Monopoly game. Recently, Mayor Overson of Taylorsville paid tribute to his city when he spotted Taylorsville-opoly at his local Walmart and picked up a few to give to City Council members and community leaders.
According to representatives of Taylorsville, the board game company has produced an entire series of Monopoly-inspired games based on various cities in Utah. Of course, the company offers a Utah-opoly, as well.
To purchase Utah-opoly, click here. To create a custom localized Monopoly game, click here, or check your local Walmart for your town or cities very own opoly!