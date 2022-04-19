UTAH (ABC4) – Whether you’re a native Utahn or just love visiting the Beehive State, it’s no secret that Utah is filled with an array of wonderful small businesses.

Whether it’s a tasty dessert shop, a boutique filled with adorable baby clothes or a beloved bookshop, shopping local has always been a great way to support one’s community.

Shopping local not only supports small business owners, but also helps offset carbon emissions by reducing gas emissions from traveling along with removing the need to ship and deliver packages.

“Now more than ever, small businesses rely on our hard-earned money to stay afloat during an unprecedented time,” says the company. “As we continue to traverse this new normal, we want to do our part in helping small businesses continue to grow in person and online, and we need your help.”

CenturyLink Business wants to pour money into Utah’s local economy by granting one lucky shopper $2,000! The first $1,000 gifted will be used to spend on local businesses of your choice, either online or in-person throughout Utah.

The second $1,000 will be gifted to the winner to spend as they please.

Interested applicants can apply online anytime before May 31, 2022 with a video or a written message explaining why they would be the perfect “conscious consumer” to spend money in their local community.

“We’re looking for someone excited about shopping small who wants to support local businesses not just for the challenge but for the right reasons,” officials say. “We want this experience to be life-changing for the applicant and the community they live in. All you have to do is tell us all about it. We expect you to eat from at least three local restaurants, shop in at least seven different stores, and get your groceries from local mom-and-pop shops. This is the most extensive small-business shopping experience out there.”

Those interested in learning more about the contest or applying can click here.