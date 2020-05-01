Young Living holds car parade honoring front-line workers

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Over the last month, many Utahn’s are learning what working from home is like. However, not everyone has that luxury. Essential employees continue to travel into their respective workplaces, and for front-line employees the tasks comes with a risk of coming in contact with an individual who may have the COVID-19 virus.
To show appreciation for those men and women as well as their own on-site employees, Young Living hosted a parade on Thursday afternoon where company executives and employees gathered in a physical distanced matter, and in their vehicles to support the company’s frontline workers.
More than 50 cars paraded from the company’s farm in Mona to their distribution center in Spanish Fork. Mary Young, founder and CEO of Young Living said “I haven’t seen so much laughing, smiling and honking…in the last month.”
The vehicles were seen decked out in streamers, flags, signs, balloons and more to honor the frontline employees.
